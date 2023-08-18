Two peanut butter snacks recalled over undeclared gluten allergen: SFA

SINGAPORE - Two snacks containing peanut butter and chocolate were recalled after they were found to contain an undeclared gluten allergen.

Love Raw Peanut Butter Cups M:lk Chocolate and Love Raw Peanut Butter Cups White Chocolate, which originate from Britain, were recalled by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand in the two countries.

As a precautionary measure, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) instructed the items’ importer Little Farms to recall the products in the Republic. The process is ongoing.

Singapore’s food regulations state that ingredients known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on packaging labels to protect consumers who might be allergic to the ingredients.

Gluten is a protein found naturally in wheat and other grains. While gluten does not pose a safety issue to most consumers, it can cause reactions in those who are allergic to it or suffer from gluten intolerance.

SFA said consumers who have bought the products and are intolerant of or allergic to gluten should not consume them.

Those who suffer from gluten allergies or intolerance and have consumed the recalled products should seek medical advice if they have health concerns.

They may also contact their point of purchase if they wish to seek refunds.