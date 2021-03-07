Two new groups to be set up under PAP Women's Wing

The People's Action Party (PAP) Women's Wing will be setting up two new groups looking at research and policy to help it better address the issues faced by women in Singapore, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said yesterday.

The research group, led by Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling, will look into emerging trends in Singapore and around the world - such as remote working - and their impact on women, said Mrs Teo, who is also chair of the PAP Women's Wing.

During an event in Punggol held ahead of International Women's Day tomorrow, Mrs Teo said: "For example, how can remote working help women juggle their roles as caregivers, and yet not become marginalised when it comes to career progression?"

This group will also sharpen its sensing of women's views, on topical issues such as Primary 1 registration rules and the new sentencing framework that Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam spoke about in Parliament on Friday. Mr Shanmugam had said that the maximum penalties for three sex crimes are set to be raised following a review of penalties for hurt and sexual offences.

The second group, focusing on policy, will be led by Ms Hany Soh, an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

Mrs Teo said: "With 24 women in Parliament, the (PAP Women's Wing) can give voice to concerns of women through the questions they file, the Bills, motions and debates they speak on."

As an extension of the research work, the Women's Wing can also advocate for improvements and set out recommendations through position papers, the minister added.

The Women's Wing has since 2012 put out six position papers on issues ranging from marriage and parenthood, to seniors in Singapore, and strengthening gender diversity in corporate leadership.

"Our vision has been to empower every woman in Singapore to realise her potential," said Mrs Teo.

She added that understanding how other nations approach issues that impact women and providing policy inputs to the Government as a party are two areas of growing interest among party activists.

"This is a natural progression from our ground activism and also reflects the evolving profile of our women activists," she added during yesterday's event, a fashion show of reimagined work outfits made from recycled material for women in various occupations, from gardener to plumber to harbour pilot.

The event, jointly organised by the PAP's Women's Wing and the National Trades Union Congress' (NTUC) Women and Family Unit, also kick-started a month-long series of events on women's issues, including webinars and a career fair featuring jobs specially curated for women that offer flexibility for caregiving responsibilities.

Mrs Teo was joined by NTUC president Mary Liew; Ms Yeo, who is director of the NTUC Women and Family Unit, as well as Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, and National Development.