Two new Covid-19 clusters, including Redhill Close

Two new Covid-19 clusters were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

One cluster is at 90 Redhill Close and the other is linked to a foreign domestic worker who was confirmed to have the coronavirus on June 14.

Two cases in the cluster at 90 Redhill Close did not seek medical attention despite developing Covid-19 symptoms and were detected as part of community surveillance testing for residents of the area on Monday.

Cases linked to the 90 Redhill Close cluster include a 69-year-old female retiree. She is a family member and household contact of a 79-year-old male retiree who is currently an unlinked case.

She developed a sore throat, nausea and vomiting on Monday and sought medical treatment at Singapore General Hospital on the same day.

She was tested for Covid-19 on Monday as well, and her test result came back positive that day. Her serology test result is negative, which indicates that this is a recent infection.

Meanwhile, the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster grew to 81, up from 78.

The new cases include an 11-year-old pupil at Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus (Kellock).

Three more cases were also linked to two clusters in Bukit Merah View.

Among two cases added to the cluster at 121 Bukit Merah View was a 62-year-old part-time cook at Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre who was last at work on June 6. She was fully vaccinated and her serology test result was negative for the N antigen, which suggested the presence of early infection.

A 74-year-old part-time cleaner at Block 104 Henderson Crescent was added to the Block 119 Bukit Merah View cluster after he was detected via testing for residents of the Bukit Merah View area.

Other linked cases yesterday included a 23-year-old student at the Singapore Institute of Management.

Of the 10 linked cases in the community reported yesterday, three had already been placed under quarantine and seven were detected through surveillance testing. The remaining five cases in the community were unlinked.

Among them was a 26-year-old analyst at Deutsche Bank who developed a fever and sore throat on June 15, and a runny nose and cough on June 17. She declined to be tested for Covid-19 after seeking medical treatment that day.

She later tested positive for the virus on Monday after another case linked to her tested positive.

Three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival were also confirmed by MOH yesterday.

A total of 18 new Covid-19 cases take Singapore's tally to 62,448.

There are currently 38 active clusters of infection.

Singapore has had 35 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.