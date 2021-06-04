Two new appointees join Council of Presidential Advisers

Two new appointees were sworn in to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) in a ceremony held virtually from the Istana yesterday.

Mrs Mildred Tan and Dr Sudha Nair were appointed to the council by President Halimah Yacob on Wednesday.

Mrs Tan's term is till June 1 next year. She replaces former Sup-reme Court judge Goh Joon Seng, who stepped down as a member on April 21 after 13 years of service.

The business leader and former Nominated MP was appointed by Madam Halimah on the advice of the chairman of the Public Service Commission.

Dr Nair, executive director at family violence specialist centre Pave, was appointed as an alternate member for a four-year term till June 1, 2025.

She was appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister, after consulting the Chief Justice and chairman of the Public Service Commission.

The CPA, chaired by Mr Eddie Teo, comprises eight members and two alternate members. An alternate member acts in place of members, other than the chairman, should a member be temporarily unable to take part in any council proceedings.

Mrs Tan was until 2018 the managing director with Ernst & Young Advisory, where she was responsible for business advisory focusing on performance improvements for large organisations, including corporate strategy and people advisory.

She is also chairman of the Tote Board and co-chair of the Council for Board Diversity. She served as an NMP from 2009 to 2011.

Dr Nair has been involved in the social work sector since 1987 and is also a member of the Public Service Commission and board member with the Housing and Development Board.

The council advises the President on the use of her discretionary and custodial powers. It is obligatory for the President to consult the CPA when exercising her discretionary powers related to all fiscal and appointment matters.

She chairs the Singapore Youth Award and sits on the boards of trustees of the Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda) and the National University of Singapore.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Madam Halimah wrote: "Apart from being experts in their respective fields, Mrs Mildred and Dr Sudha have also been playing crucial roles in the social service sector.

"I am sure that their experience and knowledge will add value to the work that the CPA does, in advising me before I exercise my custodial and discretionary powers on fiscal and appointment-related matters."