Two road users injured in accident on CTE

SINGAPORE - Two road users were taken to hospital on Wednesday (July 29) after they were injured in an accident on the Central Expressway (CTE).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident on the CTE towards Seletar Expressway near the Yio Chu Kang road exit at 9.10pm.

In a video posted on Facebook page Thelocalsociety on Thursday at 2am, two black cars can be seen speeding on the expressway. The clip also shows a lorry flipping on its side.

Two motorists are seen in heated discussion and a woman with injuries to her forehead and feet is also seen in the video.

The SCDF said two people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital but declined to give more details.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.