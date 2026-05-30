Two motorcyclists taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident on BKE

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The police and SCDF said they were alerted to the accident on the BKE before Woodlands Avenue 3 at around 4.15pm on May 29.

SINGAPORE – Two motorcyclists were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle accident on the BKE on May 29.

The police and SCDF said they were alerted to the accident involving three cars and two motorcycles on the BKE before Woodlands Avenue 3 at around 4.15pm that day.

Two male motorcyclists, aged 18 and 55 , were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital while conscious, the authorities said.

In a dashcam video of the accident uploaded on Facebook, a motorcycle is seen colliding with the back of a red Malaysian-registered car on the right-most lane of the expressway.

The impact sends the motorcycle skidding leftward across two lanes. The red car is seen stationary with its rear window missing and the left side of its rear damaged.

In another video of the aftermath, two other cars appear to have stopped in front of the red car, a black SUV and a silver sedan .



A team of paramedics is seen attending to a man lying on a stretcher on the left-most lane of the expressway, just before the turn-off . A motorcycle lies on its side nearby.



A second motorcycle is seen on the side of the road with other paramedics in attendance.



One ambulance with its doors open is parked along the turn-off.

The police added that investigations are ongoing.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents in 2025 despite making up only about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population, according to annual statistics released by the Traffic Police in February.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists jumped to 4,227 cases in 2025, up from 3,973 cases the previous year. The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider casualties also increased from 4,510 in 2024, to 4,844 in 2025.