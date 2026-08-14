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Two motorcyclists arrested for attempting to smuggle cigarettes, vapes at Woodlands Checkpoint

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The contraband was found underneath the seat and in the motorcycles’ storage boxes.

The contraband was found underneath the seat and in the motorcycles’ storage boxes.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ICA/FACEBOOK

Ann Neo

  • Two men were arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint for attempting to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes and vapes hidden in motorcycles on Aug 3 and 4.
  • The suspects, a 46-year-old Malaysian and a 51-year-old Singaporean, were referred to Singapore Customs and Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.
  • The contraband was found underneath the seat and in the motorcycles’ storage boxes.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Two men have been arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint for attempting to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes and vapes into Singapore via motorcycles.

The men were caught on separate incidents on Aug 3 and 4, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Aug 13.

In the Aug 3 incident, ICA officers directed a Malaysia-registered motorcycle for enhanced checks and uncovered more than 30 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, along with over 60 vapes and related components, concealed in the motor storage box.

In the Aug 4 incident, a search of a Singapore-registered motorcycle revealed 25 cartons and 30 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, as well as more than 60 vapes. The contraband was hidden under the seat and in the motorcycle’s storage box.

A 46-year-old Malaysian man and a 51-year-old Singaporean man were arrested, ICA said.

The authority added that the suspects and exhibits were referred to Singapore Customs and Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Those found guilty of buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and tax evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in committing such offences are also liable to be forfeited.

Vaping is also illegal in Singapore. Anyone caught using vapes can be fined up to $10,000, while sellers face fines of up to $200,000 and up to six years in jail. Smugglers can be fined up to $300,000 and jailed for up to nine years.

Foreigners caught with vapes more than once may have their passes revoked and receive a permanent re-entry ban.

More on this topic
Rise in vehicles seized at land borders for smuggling contraband items in 2025: Singapore Customs
56 cases of travellers caught entering S’pore with vapes over 4 days; more than 444 items seized
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.