Two more stalls added to programme for aspiring hawkers

SINGAPORE - Demand for a programme that supports aspiring hawkers has been growing, with more than 40 people vying for 13 stalls since it was launched in February.

Due to the strong response, two more stalls have been added to the Incubation Stall Programme by the National Environment Agency (NEA), bringing the total to 15, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources, Dr Amy Khor announced on Wednesday (Oct 10).

The programme lets aspiring hawkers rent a hawker stall for six months at half the market rate.

They are also provided with basic equipment like stainless steel shelves, worktops, fridges, a display shelf and sinks, which they would have to pay for otherwise.

Applicants must fulfil a set of criteria and 10 stalls are currently occupied.

The average age of stallholders taking part in the programme is 34 - which compares to the median age of 59 for hawkers in Singapore, according to research published last year.

Dr Khor was visiting Blk 163 Bukit Merah Central Food Centre and Block 20 Ghim Moh Road Market and Food Centre, where three of the incubation stalls are located.



Poh Ying Min of The Green Bowl prepares a bowl of salad for Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



"We will continue to monitor the take-up rate and get feedback from earlier batches of incubation stall holders before we decide whether we should add more (stalls)," she said.

Of the first three participants who joined the programme in February, two decided to quit the scheme and the other was granted an extension until April next year, as she was looking for a permanent stall.

Related Story Hawker centre model to be fine-tuned: Amy Khor

Related Story Singapore hawker culture to be nominated for Unesco listing

To be eligible for the programme, applicants must have attended either the Introduction to Managing a Hawker Business course run by the Institute of Technical Education, or a similar course, or have graduated from a business management course offered at a tertiary institution.

They must also present a business plan and undergo a food tasting panel assessment.

Preference is given to those whose direct family members do not manage or operate a food stall or food shop.