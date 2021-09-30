Two more seniors die from Covid-19 complications; 2,478 new cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Two more seniors have died from complications due to Covid-19, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 95.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Sept 30) that the two seniors were a 79-year-old female permanent resident and an 87-year-old female citizen.

Both were not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions. The ministry did not specify what these conditions were.

It was the 11th straight day that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

There were 2,478 new Covid-19 infections reported on Thursday, including 2,022 new infections in the community, 452 new cases in the migrant worker dormitories and four imported cases.

The local cases included 535 seniors who are above the age of 60.

A new cluster of 29 cases has been linked to MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling, and while MOH announced that six new clusters have been linked to migrant worker dorms.

Of the 29 cases linked to the nursing home, 28 are residents and the remaining case is a staff member at the home.

Of the six new clusters linked to dorms, the largest was located at 9 Defu South Street 1, with 151 cases.

Meanwhile, Aspri-Westlite Papan dormitory had 97 cases, PPT Lodge 1B dormitory had 73, Cochrane Lodge 2 dormitory had 62, Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 had 48 and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 had 44.

All four imported cases had already been placed on stay-home notice or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

As at Thursday, 1,360 cases are warded in hospital - 25 more cases than on Wednesday.

Of these, 204 needed oxygen supplementation, and 34 are in critical condition.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 197 are seniors above 60, MOH said.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 96,521.

Read the full MOH press release here