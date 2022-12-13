Two more S’pore navy Invincible-class submarines launched in Germany

KIEL, GERMANY - More than two decades after the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) launched its first submarine - a refurbished Swedish boat built in the 1960s - it is embarking on its next phase of submarine development with the newly built Invincible-class, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The custom-designed submarines will bring modern and advanced capabilities to RSN, he said at a ceremony in Germany to launch the Impeccable and Illustrious, the second and third of four Invincible-class boats.

The ceremony took place at the ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) shipyard in the port city of Kiel, where PM Lee was on a visit to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who attended as a guest.

Singapore’s defence scientists and engineers have worked closely with the manufacturer, TKMS, to modify another submarine it makes called the Type 214 and tailor the systems on board to suit Singapore’s needs, said PM Lee.

Modifications include a new rudder drive system for high-precision manoeuvres in Singapore’s shallow waters, and ergonomic tweaks for RSN submariners’ smaller frames.

“Because we took considerable steps to custom-design our submarines, they have been classified as a type of their own – the Type 218SG. It’s made in Germany, but uniquely Singapore,” he said.

As a maritime nation, Singapore is highly reliant on the free and unimpeded movement of goods across the sea for its prosperity and survival, said PM Lee.

RSN has the crucial mission of keeping the country’s sea lines of communication open, he said. “Submarines provide the RSN an added capability to fulfil this role.”

PM Lee described Singapore and Germany as like-minded partners, with close people-to-people ties and strong cooperation across many areas.

Defence relations between Singapore and Germany are warm and growing, anchored on the Defence Cooperation Agreement that was established in 2005 and enhanced in 2018.

Navy-to-navy engagements have grown steadily, including through a recently-established submarine affiliation programme for professional sharing.

“Our collaboration on this strategic capability underscores the depth of our partnership and the trust between our navies and our defence industries,” Mr Lee said.

As the lady sponsor for the launch, Mrs Lee pressed a button which triggered mechanisms that smashed a bottle of champagne against each submarine’s hull.

Officials in attendance included Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, chiefs of navy from Germany and Singapore, other senior defence officials and TKMS representatives.