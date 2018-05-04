Two-month window for license applications for bike-sharing operators opens on May 8

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) starts accepting licence applications for bicycle-share operators from next Tuesday (May 8).

It was announced in March that operators will have to apply for a licence and have their fleet size regulated by the LTA as part of moves to curb indiscriminate parking.

There are an estimated 100,000 dockless shared bicycles here, owned by six operators, but only about half of them are actively used.

The license will let a bike-sharing company operate for up to two years.

Existing operators that fail to submit an application will have to cease operations once the application window closes on July 7.

Unlicensed operators can be fined up to $10,000 and/or face a jail term of up to six months. A continuing fine of $500 a day that the offence continues will also be imposed.

The LTA will consider the operator's ability to manage indiscriminate parking by its users, its fleet utilisation rate and other factors such as the demand for the service and availability of parking spaces when it assesses licence applications.

Existing operators' track record of managing indiscriminate parking will also be taken into account.

The LTA said it would take a more conservative approach to fleet sizes given the scale of the parking problem. However, firms that show they can manage the parking issue and ensure good bicycle use would be allowed to grow their fleets over time.

Bike-sharing companies will be subject to licence conditions and industry-wide standards. Failure to comply could result in fines, fleet reductions or suspension.

Under the new scheme, bike-sharing firms will have to share data with each other on users who park indiscriminately so bans can be imposed on repeat offenders.

Their users will be required to scan the unique quick response (QR) code at the parking location as proof of proper parking before ending their trip. Users who park indiscriminately will be continuously charged until they return the bicycle to a designated parking space.

A user who parks indiscriminately at least three times in a year will be banned for up to one year from using all bicycle-sharing services.

Licence applications can be made at the LTA's website.