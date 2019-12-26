Two minutes of darkness: Where you can catch the annular solar eclipse in Singapore

Sky watchers across Singapore are looking out for a chance to witness – weather and cloud cover permitting – a spectacular natural phenomenon on Thursday (Dec 26).

Here are six places you can view the rare annular solar eclipse dubbed the “greatest astronomical event in Singapore”:

1 PAssion WaVe @ Jurong Lake Gardens, 100 Yuan Ching Road 

Admission: Free

Time: 11am to 4pm

Highlights: • See the eclipse from a kayak on the lake.

• Free workshops to make your own solar viewer, Japanese pastel nagomi art, watercolour painting.

• Six solar telescopes and a giant set of binoculars on site.

• Sign up via onepa.sg, or just drop by. 

2 National Junior College, 37 HillCrest Road

Admission: Free

Time: 9am to 4pm

Highlights: • Observe the Sun magnified up to 500 times its size at the school’s High-Resolution Solar Research Observatory.

• Three self-built solar telescopes, including the largest and highest resolution amateur-class solar telescope in Singapore.

• Sign up through a Google form uploaded onto the school’s Facebook page, or click this link: https://tinyurl.com/C-Reg-NJC-Eclipse 

 

3 imPAct@Hong Lim Green, 20 Upper Pickering Street

Admission: Free

Time: 10am to 7pm

Highlights: • Six solar telescopes will be on site.

• Get a complimentary pair of solar glasses on a first-come- first-served basis by signing up at onepa.sg

• Visit AstroFest 2019, a space-themed carnival.

• Salute the sun in a mass yoga session from 11am to noon

4 Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Road

Admission: Charges apply

Time: 11am to 3pm

Highlights: • Catch a special planetarium show The Ring Of Fire at the Omni-Theatre (additional charges apply).

• Live streaming of the eclipse will also take place at the Marquee and E3 Exhibition, and will be available on Facebook.com/SCOBservatory

5 Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre, 30A Yishun Central 1

Admission: Free (additional charges apply for the talk)

Time: 10am to 4pm

Highlights: • Guest speaker, Mr Muhammad Faizal Othman, resource person for the Singapore Islamic Calendar, will be conducting a talk (in English and Malay) on the eclipse at Power Station 1.

• Sign up at https://www.tinyurl.com/astronomyseries03

6 Kebun Baru Spring Amphitheatre, 134 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3

Admission: Free

Time: 11am to 3.30pm

Highlights: • 300 free pairs of paper solar glasses available.

• Four interactive game booths will be set up by Ask Kopi Kakis volunteers.

