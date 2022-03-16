Two men who fought separate fires in condo estates receive SCDF award

SINGAPORE - When a fire broke out in his neighbour's unit at a condominium in Jurong East on Nov 10 last year, Mr Kathrani Biten immediately rushed over to help.

It was around 8.40pm and the 48-year-old head of research and development in the healthcare and medical technology industry was in an online video meeting for work.

He could see his neighbour's teenage daughter was terrified. She had rang his doorbell to get help.

He said that she was alone at home and had been cooking. Her domestic helper was out getting groceries and her sister, a student, and her parents were overseas.

When he got into the unit on the 14th floor of Parc Oasis, Mr Kathrani realised the kitchen was on fire and the kitchen door was glowing bright yellow.

He tried to turn off the gas stove from a distance but the plastic knobs had already melted from the heat.

Mr Kathrani, who received firefighting training at work, told The Straits Times on Monday (March 14): "There is a fire extinguisher outside the elevator on each storey.

"I tried to get the fire extinguisher that was on my level, but the key fell into the box when I smashed the glass. I went to get the fire extinguisher from the floor below, but the same unfortunate thing happened.

"I went back up and my wife helped to smash the glass with a hammer (so I could get the fire extinguisher). The fire was put out within 10 to 15 seconds, but the gas stove was still on.

"In the mean time, my wife called the maintenance officer to inform him about the situation. The officer, along with some other neighbours, also called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) hotline for assistance," he said, adding that the gas supply was eventually cut off.

The SCDF arrived after about 10 minutes and evacuated residents on the 14th storey of the affected block.

Mr Kathrani said: "My relationship with my neighbours has always been cordial, and I would do the same thing for anyone."

He was one of two people to be awarded the SCDF Community First Responder Award by the 4th SCDF Division in Bukit Batok recently.

Mr Shamkumar Kendarajan, the security supervisor at J Gateway Condominium in Jurong East, was lauded for his role in putting out a fire at the estate on Dec 18 last year.