Two men to be charged for allegedly stabbing another man in Kampong Glam

Yong Li Xuan
Updated
31 min ago
Published
36 min ago

SINGAPORE – Two men, aged 22 and 23, will be charged in court on Saturday for their suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

The police said on Friday that they were alerted to a case in Aliwal Street in Kampong Glam at 2.57am on the same day.

Two men had allegedly stabbed another 22-year-old man.

He had lacerations on his right chest and was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the police added.

The two men were arrested after they were identified through investigations, aided by images from police and closed-circuit television cameras.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon may be punished with life imprisonment or up to 15 years in jail. Such offenders may also be caned or fined, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

