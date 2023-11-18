Two men cut free stingray and rare turtle trapped in large fishing net off Lazarus Island

SINGAPORE - Two men who spotted a large turtle and blue-spotted ribbontail stingray caught in a 100m-long fishing net managed to free both animals and pull the net to shore to prevent other creatures from getting trapped.

Mr Andrew Kemp, a hotelier, was on his yacht and Mr Scott Tucker - a tech professional who works in the field of artificial intelligence - was on his jet ski when they spotted the turtle caught in the net off Lazarus Island.

Both men, who do not know each other, got to work until they managed to free it.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Kemp, 58, said the turtle was a critically endangered hawksbill, and large for its kind - about 1.5m from tip to tail.

He said: “It was thrashing about and properly caught. Its head, flippers and back were all trapped.” He dived into the water to cut the turtle loose.

Mr Tucker, who is from New Zealand and did not want to reveal his age, said he pulled up the net to the side of his jetski to hold the turtle still while Mr Kemp worked to free it.

It took them about thirty minutes to free the turtle, and the task was made more difficult by the weight of the 100m long net, which Mr Tucker likened to a big wet blanket.

Marine biologist Zeehan Jaafar, a senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore, said the huge nets are known as gill nets, which have floats at the top and weights below to hold them upright and catch everything in their path.

Without intervention, a turtle trapped below the water’s surface in these nets can drown in minutes, depending on its “energy budget” and stress levels, she added.

The turtle was likely either a hawksbill or green turtle, Dr Jaafar said when shown videos of the rescue. Both species of turtle are endangered but are frequently seen in Singapore waters.

Gill nets have fine filaments that render them virtually invisible to marine life that swim into them. They are sharp, too, Mr Kemp said.

“The net felt like cheese wire. I thought I was going to lose a finger. I really would prefer to have some pretty solid gloves on me next time,” he said.

When abandoned, these nets become death traps for animals unless someone gets to them in time and releases them.