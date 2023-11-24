Two men caught under-declaring $120k in cash at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE – Two male foreigners are under investigation for bringing into Singapore more than $20,000 of Singapore and foreign currencies and making false declarations.

The cash couriers, aged 39 and 53, had moved into Singapore an assortment of currency notes amounting to $1.2 million, of which $120,000 were undeclared.

Separately, another two men, aged 37 and 48, entered Singapore with cash notes of different currencies that amounted to over $20,000 without declaration, and are also under investigation.

The four men were nabbed by officers during an enforcement operation jointly held on Nov 16 by the police, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Singapore Customs at the Singapore Changi Airport, said the police and ICA in a statement on Nov 24.

The enforcement operation is part of a series of ongoing operations conducted at various immigration checkpoints since September.

The operation also found 10 travellers who failed to declare and pay duties or goods and services tax (GST) for cigarettes and tobacco products; liquor in excess of duty-free allowance; or taxable goods exceeding the GST import relief allowance.

The agencies reminded members of the public that they are required to declare the physical movement of any currency or bearer negotiable instruments into or out of Singapore if the total value exceeds $20,000, or its equivalent in foreign currency.

The failure to report is an offence that carries a fine of up to $50,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both. The items may also be seized and upon conviction, may also be confiscated.

Those who are found evading, or attempting to evade, any customs or excise duty can be fined up to 20 times the amount of duty and GST evaded.

To avoid penalties, Singaporeans are encouraged to make an advance declaration and payment for their dutiable or GST goods up to three days before their arrival in Singapore on the Customs@SG web application.