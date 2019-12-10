Two men arrested over fight at Jewel Changi Airport

The police had to break up a fight that erupted in front of American fast-food chain A&W at Jewel Changi Airport on Sunday.

A 15-second video circulating online and on messaging platform WhatsApp shows a group of around 10 people, including women, involved in the brawl.

Some of them can be seen hitting and kicking a man in a black jacket who had fallen to the ground, while others trade punches.

The police, who were alerted at around 11am, broke up the fight and arrested two men, aged 43 and 55.

A police spokesman told The Straits Times that both men sustained minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

When contacted, a spokesman for Jewel said the mall is aware of the fight but did not have more details.

The Straits Times has contacted A&W for more information.