A screengrab of a video showing about 10 people, including women, involved in the brawl in front of fast-food chain A&W at Jewel Changi Airport on Sunday. PHOTO: LEKHA.C.SIVA/ TWITTER
The police had to break up a fight that erupted in front of American fast-food chain A&W at Jewel Changi Airport on Sunday.

A 15-second video circulating online and on messaging platform WhatsApp shows a group of around 10 people, including women, involved in the brawl.

Some of them can be seen hitting and kicking a man in a black jacket who had fallen to the ground, while others trade punches.

The police, who were alerted at around 11am, broke up the fight and arrested two men, aged 43 and 55.

A police spokesman told The Straits Times that both men sustained minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

When contacted, a spokesman for Jewel said the mall is aware of the fight but did not have more details.

The Straits Times has contacted A&W for more information.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 10, 2019, with the headline 'Two men arrested over fight at Jewel Changi Airport'. Print Edition | Subscribe
