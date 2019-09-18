Two men arrested for trafficking substances that work like controlled drugs: CNB

SINGAPORE - Two Singaporean men were arrested for the suspected trafficking of a substantial amount of new psychoactive substances, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Wednesday (Sept 18).

These are substances that mimic the effects of Class A controlled drugs, such as cannabis and cocaine. These substances are produced by introducing slight modifications to the chemical structures of controlled drugs.

The arrests took place near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, where officers had been sent to observe a 34-year-old.

He was seen entering then leaving a residential unit, where a 58-year-old man was later also seen exiting. CNB arrested both of them separately at the void deck of a Housing Board block.

From the 34-year-old, officers recovered two packets each containing a small amount of brown and white powder.

The 58-year-old was escorted back to the unit, where officers uncovered drug utensils and five different packets of powdery substances weighing 921g. Based on a preliminary analysis, the substances are believed to contain Class A controlled drugs.

CNB is investigating the drug activities of the suspects.

Any person found guilty of trafficking Class A controlled drugs faces a minimum of five years' imprisonment and five strokes of the cane.