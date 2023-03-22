Two men arrested for suspected involvement in hotel room booking scams

SINGAPORE – Two men were arrested on Tuesday for their suspected involvement in scams related to hotel room bookings.

The police said on Wednesday that the men – aged 28 and 43 – were involved in separate cases.

Between February and March, the police received two separate reports of cheating related to hotel room bookings.

In both instances, victims had fallen prey to sellers who had offered hotel room bookings on Carousell.

Upon deciding the room type and the duration of their stay, they then paid $270 and $430 respectively to the sellers as a deposit.

Once they received the deposit, the sellers became uncontactable.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division identified the men after investigations. The two are believed to be involved in at least 10 other cases of hotel booking scams, with losses totalling at least $3,000.

Both men will be charged with cheating on Thursday, and if found guilty, can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

For more information on scams, the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.