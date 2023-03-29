Two arrested for suspected housebreaking and theft; devices worth $152,000 stolen

Gabrielle Chan
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
7 min ago

SINGAPORE - Two men who allegedly broke into and stole from a medical institution in Outram Road have been arrested.

The police said on Wednesday that they were alerted to the incident on Monday at 2pm.

A total of 140 sets of electronic devices amounting to $152,000 were allegedly stolen from the premises.

The two suspects, aged 30 and 37, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Ground enquiries, images from closed-circuit television and police cameras helped officers from the Central Police Division to identify the two men.

Upon their arrest, 40 laptops and $16,000 were recovered from the duo.

The 30-year-old was charged in court on Wednesday, and the 37-year-old is due to be charged on Thursday with housebreaking and theft.

If found guilty, both could be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

