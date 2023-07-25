Two men arrested for rioting in Yishun

The police said they were alerted to a fight at around 12.50am on July 25, 2023. PHOTOS: STOMP
Wong Shiying
Updated
26 sec ago
Published
56 min ago

SINGAPORE – Two men were arrested for rioting in the early hours of Tuesday after a fight broke out at Block 510B Yishun Street 51.

The police said they were alerted to the fight at around 12.50am and that three men aged between 16 and 41 were injured as a result. They refused to be taken to hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Video footage of the incident sent to Stomp shows more than 10 people gathered at a void deck, including some shirtless men who are seen pushing one another around.

When the police arrive, they take a few men away from the block.

