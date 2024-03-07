Two Singaporean men arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs worth more than $366,700

SINGAPORE – Two Singaporean men were arrested in different operations on March 5 for suspected drug trafficking offences. The total value of drugs seized is estimated at over $366,700.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on March 7 that the drugs confiscated were enough to satisfy the addictions of about 1,380 abusers for a week.

In the first operation in the afternoon of March 5, officers arrested a 54-year-old man at a residence in Yishun Street 44.

They also found about 975g of heroin, 195g of methamphetamine or Ice, 104g of cannabis, 10 Erimin-5 tablets, and two bottles of methadone. These have an estimated street value of about $167,000.

On the same day, a second operation took place in Fernvale Street, where a 29-year-old man was arrested. In his room, officers found about 5,547g of cannabis and $14,850 in cash. The cannabis is valued at around $199,700.

If found guilty of trafficking charges, both men could face severe penalties, including the death penalty, due to the significant quantities of controlled drugs involved.

Investigations into the drug activities of both suspects are underway.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang, director of intelligence division at CNB, said: “The two operations netted a large amount of drugs which could have flowed onto the streets, feeding the addiction of a large number of drug abusers and luring new abusers into the downward spiral of drug abuse.”

The CNB had previously expressed concern over the rising trend of young individuals falling prey to drug abuse.

In 2023, there was a notable increase in the number of young female drug abusers arrested, indicating a worrying shift in demographics, and underscoring the importance of vigilance and enforcement efforts to curb this trend.