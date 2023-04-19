Two men arrested after multiple dine-and-dash incidents

SINGAPORE – Two men, aged 20 and 23, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in dine-and-dash cases at five restaurants, where they racked up a total unpaid bill of over $2,000.

In a media statement on Wednesday, the police said that five reports had been made against the two men between April 5 and 13, for dining at the restaurants and leaving without paying the bill. The pair were arrested on Tuesday.

Police said that in each instance, the duo would dine together or with others and would order large amounts of food and drinks.

The pair would then inform restaurant staff that payment would be made or pretend to make payment using a defunct bank card, from which the transaction ends up being declined.

Investigations are ongoing, added the police, who did not name the two men.

Those found guilty of conspiring to cheat stand to face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Citizen journalism site Stomp had reported last week that four diners had left a bar at four diners left at SMOObar at Prinsep Street on April 8 without paying their bill, which had amounted to $275.

Outstanding payment was made five days later, after the bar lodged a police report and publicised the act on social media.

After seeing SMOObar’s post, the Jyu Gae Bistro at Bras Basah Road posted on social media of a March 11 incident claiming two diners stepped out of the restaurant for a smoke break and never returned, leaving an outstanding bill of about $290.

The bistro said it had verified with SMOObar that the same pair of diners were involved in both incidents.