Two men arrested after fight at Telok Blangah Crescent Market and Food Centre

SINGAPORE – Two men were arrested after they were involved in a fight at a Telok Blangah hawker centre on Nov 24 .

The police said they were alerted to a fight at Block 11 Telok Blangah Crescent , the address of Telok Blangah Crescent Market and Food Centre , at 5.25pm on that day .

Two men, aged 63 and 68 , were arrested for affray.

The 68-year-old ma n was taken conscious to hospital, the police said.

A video of the fight, which was posted on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Nov 25 , shows a man in a cream-coloured T-shirt charging at another man who was attempting to hit him with a wooden pole.

The pole-wielding man then falls to the ground in front of a stall.

The two continue to exchange blows as onlookers gather.

The man in the cream-coloured T-shirt then appears to punch the other man in the face, pushing the latter onto his back and into the stall.

Another man is seen breaking up the fight before the video cuts off.

Police investigations are ongoing.