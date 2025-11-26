Straitstimes.com header logo

Two men arrested after fight at Telok Blangah Crescent Market and Food Centre

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The two men, aged 63 and 68, were arrested for the offence of affray.

Two men, aged 63 and 68, were arrested for affray after a fight at the Telok Blangah Crescent Market and Food Centre on Nov 24.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM COMPLAINT SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK

avatar-alt

Rhea Yasmine

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – Two men were arrested after they were involved in a fight at a Telok Blangah hawker centre on Nov 24.

The police said they were alerted to a fight at Block 11 Telok Blangah Crescent, the address of Telok Blangah Crescent Market and Food Centre, at 5.25pm on that day.

Two men, aged 63 and 68, were arrested for affray.

The 68-year-old man was taken conscious to hospital, the police said.

A video of the fight, which was posted on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Nov 25, shows a man in a cream-coloured T-shirt charging at another man who was attempting to hit him with a wooden pole.

The pole-wielding man then falls to the ground in front of a stall.

The two continue to exchange blows as onlookers gather.

The man in the cream-coloured T-shirt then appears to punch the other man in the face, pushing the latter onto his back and into the stall.

Another man is seen breaking up the fight before the video cuts off.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More on this topic
Man dies after fight in Chin Swee Road; 2 men to be charged with murder
4 men involved in fight in Rochor Canal Road face charges of rioting with deadly weapon
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.