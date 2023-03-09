Two men arrested after bloody brawl in Geylang coffee shop

SINGAPORE – Two men who got into a brawl that left a trail of blood in a Geylang coffee shop on Wednesday morning have been arrested.

One of them, a 32-year-old, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said a Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman.

The man was later arrested for offences that included fighting in a public place and suspected drug-related offences.

In response to queries, the police said the second man, aged 37, was also arrested for affray, or fighting in a public place, and disturbing the peace.

The police said they were alerted at 8.10am to the incident in Lorong 17 Geylang.

The fight took place before businesses in the area were open, reported Chinese-language news outlet Shin Min Daily News.

A worker at a nearby bak kwa (barbecued meat) store, who declined to be identified, said he saw many police officers gathered in the area when he reached the shop at 9am, the Shin Min report added.

Blood could be seen on tables, the floor and a sink in the coffee shop, Shin Min reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.