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Two lorries towed away by Traffic Police during checks for speed limiters

Companies and lorry owners will need to present their lorries for inspection at authorised centres.

SINGAPORE – Two lorries have been towed away by the Traffic Police (TP) in a two-day operation to check on the installation of speed limiters in the heavy vehicles on July 1 and 2.

The islandwide checks were done at selected companies for speed limiters in lorries that were registered before Jan 1, 2018, and had a maximum laden weight (MLW) of between 3,501kg and 5,000 kg, the police said in a statement on July 10.

The deadline for the installation of the speed limiters on such lorries was July 1. About 1.1 per cent of these vehicles had not submitted records of the installation by that date.

Lorries that were also registered before Jan 1, 2018, but have a MLW of between 5,001kg and 12,000kg, had an earlier deadline – Jan 1 – to install speed limiters.

The police added on July 10 that the TP had since early 2025 contacted lorry owners to install speed limiters before the deadlines through SMSes, e-mails, letters and face-to-face engagements.

Those who fail to ensure that a speed limiter is fitted may be fined up to $1,000 or jailed for up to three months.

The police said companies with lorries without speed limiters fitted will receive notices to have their vehicles at authorised inspection centres.

Lorries without speed limiters will fail the inspection and companies and lorry owners will face enforcement action.

Those who install speed limiters only after the deadline will also be penalised.

Under the law , heavy vehicles with MLW exceeding 12,000kg, public service vehicles with MLW exceeding 10,000kg and lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018 with MLW of between 3,501kg and 12,000kg must be fitted with working speed limiters.

Such vehicles must be inspected to verify that their speed limiters are working properly if they are found to be exceeding their respective speed limits. Failure to send these vehicles for inspection is an offence that is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 , a jail term of up to three months or both.

It is against the law to drive non-compliant lorries, and the road tax of these vehicles cannot be renewed and may face reduced insurance coverage.

The deadline for installation of speed limiters for lorries registered on or after Jan 1, 2018, with MLW between 5,001kg and 12,000kg is Jan 1, 2027 . For lorries registered on or after Jan 1, 2018, with MLW between 3,501kg and 5,000kg, the deadline is July 1, 2027 .

The list of authorised agents is available at https://www.police.gov.sg/Knowledge-Hub/Traffic/Traffic-Matters/Speed-LimiterAuthorised-Agents