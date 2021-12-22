Two local firms mark 40th anniversary with $60k donation to Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE - It is a testing time for students whose families have been hard hit by the pandemic, so two home-grown firms - Nature Landscapes and Elmich Group of Companies - have donated $60,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

The support from the Group - comprising Elmich and Nature Landscapes - came as it commemorated its 40th anniversary this year.

Elmich provides eco-friendly urban landscaping, waterproofing, drainage and green roofs while Nature Landscapes is a professional landscaping company.

Managing director of Nature Landscapes Michael Teh and executive chairman of Elmich Alan Lee jointly presented a cheque to Ms Karamjit Kaur, board secretary of the fund, on Wednesday (Dec 22).

Mr Teh said the Group decided to make the donation in the light of the impact of the pandemic on low-income families.

"Due to Covid-19 and the safe distancing measures, we are unable to hold any large-scale celebratory events. However, to commemorate this milestone event in our company's history, we will be running a donation drive for charity organisations that we believe in," he added.

Mr Lee noted that while the pandemic has had a negative impact on businesses in Singapore and overseas, the donation is an acknowledgement of the need to extend help to those who are less fortunate and need support.

The Group selected STSPMF, keeping in mind how Covid-19 "has affected the lives of many students whose parents are already struggling to feed their families on their meagre incomes".

The Group is also donating to The Food Bank Singapore and Transient Workers Count Too.

General manager of STSPMF Tan Bee Heong said: "We are grateful to Nature Landscapes and Elmich for marking their companies' major milestones in support of students from low-income families.

"The donation will go towards providing the thousands of beneficiaries we help each year with school pocket money for their meals and other schooling needs."