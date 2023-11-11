Motorcyclist and 9-year-old pillion rider killed in hit-and-run accident on PIE

According to Shin Min, two blue tents were spotted at the scene and a truck had parked at the side of the road. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old motorcyclist and his nine-year-old pillion rider died in a hit-and-run accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday morning.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted to the accident involving a truck and a motorcycle along the PIE towards Changi Airport before the Jalan Bahar exit at about 10.10am.

“The truck driver had left the scene and efforts to trace the driver are under way,” police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Both the motorcyclist and the pillion rider were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old motorcyclist Muhammad Nurhilmi Atan was killed after an accident involving a lorry and minibus in East Coast Parkway.

A male passenger of the minibus was arrested, and charged on Friday with causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act.

