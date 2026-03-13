Two kids and woman taken to hospital after accident between car and PMD in Hougang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A woman and two children were taken to the hospital after a collision between a car and personal mobility device (PMD) in Hougang on March 11.

In dashcam footage posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook page on March 13, the woman and two children are seen riding the PMD across a pedestrian crossing, while a red traffic light appears to signal for oncoming vehicles to come to a halt.

A red car is seen colliding into the PMD, flinging the three riders onto the road. Passers-by then rush over to help them.

In response to queries, the polic e said on March 13 that they were alerted to the incident at the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Hougang Street 61 at about 5.30pm on March 11.

The 30-year-old female PMD rider and her two passengers – a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl – were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital , said t he Singapore Civil Defence Force.

A 54-year-old female car driver was arrested for reckless driving causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.