Two injured after accident on KPE involving 5 vehicles

SINGAPORE - Two motorcyclists were injured after an accident on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Friday morning (July 20).

The police said they were informed of the accident on KPE towards Marina Coastal Expressway at 6.38am. The accident, which occurred near Tampines Road, involved three cars and two motorcycles.

Two male motorcyclists, aged 27 and 28, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital by a Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance.

In a dashcam video submitted to citizen journalism website Stomp, a motorcycle can be seen crashing into the rear of a Mazda 3 at high speed. The motorcyclist is flung onto the boot of the car before falling to the ground.

Police investigations are ongoing.