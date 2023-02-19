Two injured in accident involving three cars, lorry and cyclist in MacPherson

A Mercedes E300 AMG speeding at lane one on McPherson Road crashes and overturns on Feb 18 afternoon. PHOTO: MSW/SGROAD BLOCKS/TRAFFIC
Yong Li Xuan
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 hours ago

SINGAPORE – An accident involving three cars, a lorry and a cyclist in MacPherson on Saturday afternoon resulted in two people getting injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 3.35pm.

Videos of the accident – which took place near a petrol station at 110 MacPherson Road – were circulated in a Telegram chat group and on social media on Saturday.

They showed a white Mercedes on the right lane of the three-lane road sideswiping a car travelling in the middle lane.

The impact sends the Mercedes colliding with another car that is switching from the left to the middle lane.

The Mercedes overturns, while the second car it crashed into is sent spinning, hitting a cyclist on the pavement and a lorry that is exiting the petrol station.

The police said a 73-year-old male car driver and a 59-year-old female cyclist were conscious when taken to hospital.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday that an employee at the petrol station said the man who was taken to hospital was bleeding from the head.

Those who were injured were taken to Tan Tock Seng and Raffles hospitals.

A 51-year-old male car driver is assisting the police with investigations.

More On This Topic
Five people taken to hospital after accident on PIE
Man and woman taken to hospital after two cars collide in Ang Mo Kio

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top