Two injured in accident involving three cars, lorry and cyclist in MacPherson

SINGAPORE – An accident involving three cars, a lorry and a cyclist in MacPherson on Saturday afternoon resulted in two people getting injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 3.35pm.

Videos of the accident – which took place near a petrol station at 110 MacPherson Road – were circulated in a Telegram chat group and on social media on Saturday.

They showed a white Mercedes on the right lane of the three-lane road sideswiping a car travelling in the middle lane.

The impact sends the Mercedes colliding with another car that is switching from the left to the middle lane.