Two Singapore High Court judges appointed

SINGAPORE - Two judicial commissioners have been appointed by the President as High Court judges from March 9 , the Prime Minister’s Office said on the same day .

They are Judicial Commissioner Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir and Judicial Commissioner Sushil Sukumaran Nair .

Judicial Commissioner Faizal graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (1st Class Honours) from the National University of Singapore (NUS) in 2005 , and obtained a Master of Laws from Harvard Law School in 2009 .

He joined the legal service in 2005 as a justices’ law clerk in the Supreme Court and then as assistant registrar , before he was posted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ (AGC) in 2007 .

He then joined the Singapore Medical Council as general counsel and director (legal) for about one and a half years , before returning to the AGC in 2015.

At the AGC, he joined the Criminal Justice Division as director and then as deputy chief prosecuto r, before he was appointed the second chief prosecuto r in the Crime Division.

Judicial Commissioner Faizal was appointed Senior Counsel in 2020.

Appointed judicial commissioner in May 2024 for two years , his areas of focus have been in building and construction, shipbuilding, complex and technical cases, company, insolvency and trust matters, family matters and torts.

Meanwhile, Judicial Commissioner Nair graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from NUS in 1989.

He was admitted to the Singapore Bar in 1990 and joined Drew and Napier, where he later served as its d eputy chief executive and head of its Corporate Restructuring and Workout practice group.

He was in practice for about 35 years and focused much of his time to restructuring work, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

Appointed judicial commissioner in April 2025 for a year , he has been hearing cases on civil matters such as finance, securities, banking, complex commercial cases, company, insolvency, trusts, arbitration, defamation, professional negligence and statutory torts.

With these appointments, there are a total of 35 judges – the chief justice, five justices of the Court of Appeal, four judges of the Appellate Division, 19 judges of the High Court, one judicial commissioner, and five senior judges – and 26 international judges in the Supreme Court.