Two good class bungalows linked to $2.8b money laundering probe vacated

SINGAPORE – A large landed property near Orchard Road, which was previously leased to alleged money laundering offender Su Baolin, is back on the market at $120,000 a month.

The good class bungalow (GCB) in Nassim Road was advertised for rent on Oct 16. The hilltop five-bed, five-bath residence sits on 15,000 sq ft of land and features a swimming pool that snakes through most of the second floor.

Su Baolin, 41, a Cambodian national, was one of the 10 foreigners arrested on Aug 15 in a Commercial Affairs Department-led anti-money laundering operation that involved about 400 officers. The accused are all originally from China.

The Straits Times understands his family has left the property, which is less than 500m from the Shangri-La Singapore hotel. However, a red Ferrari and several Japanese MPVs were still parked there earlier this week.

Those interested in renting the property will need to agree to a two-year contract with a two-month security deposit. GCBs in the area typically cost around $50 million.