Two former NMPs seek second term in Parliament

Two former Nominated MPs (NMP) - social entrepreneur Anthea Ong and Singapore Chinese Orchestra executive director Terence Ho - are seeking a second term in Parliament.

Other new candidates who have submitted their applications include Mr Johann Annuar, executive director of non-profit organisation Engineering Good; community artist Terence Tan; playwright and poet Nabilah Said; and actress and event host Audrey Lim.

The NMP scheme was introduced in 1990 to ensure a wide representation of views in Parliament. There can be up to nine NMPs each term, lasting 21/2 years.

Mr Johann, whose organisation helps disadvantaged groups in the community by providing them with access to technology, submitted his papers just before the submission deadline of 4.30pm yesterday.

He told The Straits Times that he hopes to speak up on reducing inequality if selected, particularly on digital inclusion and for groups such as people with disabilities.

"We have done very well in making our country prosperous and with that comes a responsibility to help the more disadvantaged in our community, to bring them up to a level at which they can give their best," he added.

A special committee of eight MPs chaired by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin will consider the applications, agree on the final nominees and recommend them to the President.

Veteran union leader Abdul Samad Abdul Wahab has been nominated as the labour movement's choice for NMP, while research scientist Andie Ang from the Wildlife Reserves Singapore Conservation Fund has been put up by Singapore's green groups.

Mr Terence Tan, Ms Nabilah and Ms Lim, who were on a shortlist put up by the arts community after an online townhall on Nov 18, have also submitted their applications. The three, along with Mr Ho - the former arts NMP - are seeking to represent the arts sector as an NMP.

The townhall was organised by a group of volunteers called the Arts NMP Secretariat. It launched an online campaign after the townhall, which garnered 1,993 valid responses in support of the candidates from 1,686 respondents.

Close to 60 per cent of respondents backed Ms Nabilah. Another 25 per cent supported Ms Lim, and 13 per cent backed Mr Tan.

In 2018, artists Woon Tien Wei and Felicia Low submitted their names to Parliament after a townhall organised by the Arts NMP Secretariat. Mr Ho, who did not go through the community nomination process, was eventually appointed as the arts NMP.

Mr Ho Meng Kit, chief executive of Singapore Business Federation, said it has submitted nominations for candidates to represent the business and industry sector. "They are all excellent candidates who will be able to represent the business community," he said, declining to give more details.

Communication and technology professor Lim Sun Sun, pharmacist Irene Quay and Paralympian swimmer Yip Pin Xiu will not seek a second term as NMP. Labour economist Walter Theseira declined to say whether he is doing so.

"Parliament doesn't release information about prospective candidates unless they are actually nominated. I have come to agree that this can be useful in encouraging people to put their name forward for consideration, although it may run counter to expectations for transparency. I prefer to follow the current process by not commenting," he said.