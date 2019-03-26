Two men who tried to enter Singapore illegally arrested after high-speed chase

SINGAPORE - Two foreigners were on board a motorised boat speeding towards the northern coast of Singapore near Punggol in a bid to enter the country illegally.

As the boat neared the shore, a Bangladeshi man, 20, leapt into the waters and started swimming towards land while the Malaysian boatman, 46, quickly made a U-turn to return to Malaysian shores.

But out of the blue, a Police Coast Guard (PCG) vessel appeared and intercepted the boat, firing visual flares and issuing verbal warnings. When the boatman refused to stop, a high-speed chase ensued until the PCG disabled the boat and caused it to capsize.

This drama, which lasted for about a minute, played out on Monday (March 25) at about 7.40pm, and it ended with the arrest of both men for entering Singapore unlawfully under the Immigration Act.

At a media briefing on Tuesday (March 26), the PCG revealed details of the operation, including how the Bangladeshi man was arrested by a Special Task Squadron deployed on the shores of Punggol Barat. He was found along the fencing surrounding the coastline.

The motorised fibreglass boat and cash amounting to RM$3,734 (S$1,252) were seized in an operation that also involved the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

The police said preliminary investigations found that the Malaysian boatman had picked up the Bangladeshi from the shoreline of Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Cheang Keng Keong, who is the commander of the Police Coast Guard, said: "The PCG will continue to work closely with other agencies to safeguard our waters and sea borders against crime and security threats, including unauthorised entry into and departure from Singapore."

Staff sergeant Norisham Abu Samah, 40, who was involved in the operation, said he felt a sense of accomplishment after helping to catch the two men. It was also the first time he had experienced such a situation.

The police said the two men will be charged with illegally entering Singapore under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act when they appear in court on Wednesday.

Any person found guilty can face imprisonment of up to six months and at least three strokes of the cane.

The boatman is also being investigated for engaging in a business of bringing illegal immigrants to Singapore. If found guilty, he can face between two and five years' jail, and at least three strokes of the cane.