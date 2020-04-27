Two foreign workers on motorcycle die in accident with car

Two foreign workers were killed in an accident involving a car and the motorcycle they were on in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The police were alerted around 6am on Saturday that a male motorcyclist from Malaysia, Mr Mohamed Rbik Mohamed Farook, 27, and the pillion rider, Mr Sulthan Abdul Kathar Rahman Kareem, 33, from India, were involved in an accident with a car at the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Airport Road.

The two were taken, unconscious, to Changi General Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The two colleagues were heading to a roti prata restaurant near Kaki Bukit where they worked, said Mr Sulthan's cousin, Mr Kalandar Maraikayar Mohamed Riyas, 36.

According to Mr Kalandar, the man driving the car swerved on Hougang Avenue 3, making a sudden right turn onto Airport Road, towards the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (Punggol).

"My cousin is the sole breadwinner of his family, who are living back home in the Kottaipattinam village in southern India," Mr Kalandar said.

Prior to his death, Mr Sulthan had been working in Singapore for over four years. He leaves behind his wife, 22; a two-year-old daughter; and his parents, who are both in their 60s.

Mr Kalandar added that Mr Sulthan's friends and family are now trying to raise funds for his funeral and to provide financial aid to his family.

"We are looking for possible ways to raise funds, since he was very poor," he said.

The 39-year-old male driver of the car was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.