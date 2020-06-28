Two Amoy Street F&B businesses fined, ordered to shut for breaching safe management measures

SINGAPORE - Two food and beverage outlets in Amoy Street have been fined and ordered to close after the authorities found that they had allowed customers to consume alcohol on their premises past 10.30pm.

Eatery Chico Loco and the next door Moonstone bar were fined $1,000 each for failing to comply with safe management measures, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a statement on Sunday (June 28).

While dining in was allowed to resume from June 19, limits on group sizes and other restrictions have remained in place. Liquor sales and consumption, for example, must cease at 10.30pm, while live music and television screenings are not permitted.

Checks shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday found that the two establishments had allowed patrons to continue consuming alcohol on their premises, the STB said.

It added that checks on tourism precincts and establishments had been stepped up since Singapore entered phase two of its reopening on June 19, and that the vast majority of businesses had adhered to safe management measures.

The tourism board has issued 19 composition fines of $300 each to individuals and four composition fines ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 to businesses since the start of phase two. Offences included failing to maintain a distance of 1m between groups or individuals.

"While we encourage everyone to support our local businesses and enjoy what they have to offer, we urge customers to do so in a socially responsible way and to adhere to all prevailing safe management measures. This will help to ensure the safety and health of everyone, while allowing businesses to stay open," the STB said.

A Holland Village eatery, British Indian Curry Hut, was ordered to suspend operations by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on June 20 for failing to enforce safe management practices.