Two fatal road accidents in Jurong

SINGAPORE - Two men have died in two separate road accidents in Jurong.

The police were alerted to an accident on Tuesday (March 10) involving a car and a motorcycle at the junction of Toh Guan Road and Boon Lay Way at 7.58pm.

A 41-year-old male rider was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The 36-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving resulting in death.

Based on pictures circulated on social media, the motorcyclist was a FoodPanda delivery rider.

When contacted, a FoodPanda spokesman told The Straits Times: "Our thoughts are with the rider and his family during this difficult time."

Another accident on Monday involved a cement truck and a bicycle in Soon Lee Road towards International Road at 4.41pm.

The 32-year-old male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, the police said.

The 42-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested for careless driving resulting in death.

Police investigations are ongoing for both accidents.