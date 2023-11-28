Two eateries in Punggol, Bedok fined and suspended for 2 weeks

SINGAPORE – Cantonese family-style restaurant Dai Lou in Punggol will have its licence suspended for two weeks after it failed to keep the premises clean and free of infestation, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The licence of the restaurant will be suspended from Nov 28 to Dec 11.

It accumulated 14 demerit points within a year and was fined $1,000 for two offences of failing to keep the premises clean and one offence of failing to keep its licensed premises free of an infestation, said SFA in a statement on Nov 28.

The restaurant at Marina Country Club has been featured by several websites for its food and is rated four out of five stars on Google with 919 reviews.

Food stall Sinaran Cahaya Bedok Corner, located at Bedok Food Centre, was also suspended from Nov 28 till Dec 11.

The Malay food stall accumulated 16 demerit points within a year and was fined $1,700 for preparing food outside its licensed premises, selling food that contained a matter foreign to its nature and failing to register its assistant, said SFA in a separate statement on Nov 28.

“Based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled,” the statements added.

All food handlers working in the suspended premises will be required to reattend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work, said SFA.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, reattend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

It added that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

SFA urged anyone who comes across poor food safety practices in eateries not to patronise these outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or by calling the SFA Contact Centre on 6805-2871, and provide details for follow-up investigations.

ST has contacted SFA for more information.