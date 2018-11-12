Two drivers taken to hospital after Woodlands accident involving private ambulance

SINGAPORE - The drivers of a private ambulance and a Mercedes car were taken to hospital on Monday morning (Nov 12) after an accident.

The police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 5 and Woodlands Avenue 6 at 8.04am.

There were no passengers in the ambulance nor the Mercedes, and both drivers, aged 37 and 44 respectively, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the police said.

It is understood that their injuries are not major.

Dashboard camera footage of the crash shows the driver of the black car making a right turn at the cross junction when it was hit by the emergency vehicle, operated by private ambulance service provider Comfort Ambulance.

The impact dislodged the front bumper of the ambulance and caused the car to crash into a bollard on the pavement of a pedestrian crossing.

Police investigations are ongoing.