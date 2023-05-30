Two drivers arrested for suspected drink driving in separate accidents on Sunday

SINGAPORE – Two drivers were arrested for suspected drink driving after being involved in separate accidents on Sunday morning.

In a video posted on Facebook page Roads.sg, a white car travelling along Adam Road is seen mounting a road divider and crashing into a tree. The car flips onto its side before the tree falls on it.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police said they were alerted to the accident involving a car in Adam Road towards Lornie Road at about 4.15am.

The 30-year-old driver had minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital, said the police, who added that the driver was arrested for suspected drink driving.

Just hours later, another driver was arrested for suspected drink driving after an accident in Tampines.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident show a dark blue car on a road divider, with a fallen lamp post next to it. SCDF vehicles were at the scene.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Tampines Avenue 10 towards Pasir Ris Drive 12 at about 11.25am.

The car is believed to have skidded on the road, the police added. A 32-year-old driver was arrested for suspected drink driving.

Both cases are under police investigation.