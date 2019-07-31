Two drivers arrested for allegedly getting into a brawl along road at Changi

SINGAPORE - Two drivers were arrested for allegedly getting into a brawl at Changi on Wednesday (July 31) morning.

The police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at Changi South Avenue 3 at about 8.10am.

A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested for fighting in public.

The police are investigating the incident.

In a video that is making the rounds on Facebook, the drivers can be seen shoving, shouting and hurling vulgarities at each other as they stand on the road, in between their vehicles.

A passer-by tries to break up their brawl as he says to them: "It's only an accident... Stop fighting, call the police."

The female driver picks up a rod from her truck and uses it to hit the windows of the male driver's car.

The male driver then approaches the people who are filming the video, before they have a heated discussion over who started the fight.

It is unclear if the drivers were involved in an accident prior to the altercation.

The police said that the drivers will be charged in court on Thursday.