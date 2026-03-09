Two directors of Capital Asia Investments arrested over suspected money laundering offences

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Capital Asia Investments had more than $160 million of assets in bank and securities accounts seized.

SINGAPORE – Two directors of a fund management company have been arrested over suspected money laundering offences and suspected failure to comply with financial services requirements .

This follows joint enforcement operations against the company conducted by the police and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on March 5 , the authorities said in a joint statement on March 9 .

MAS has been reviewing Capital Asia Investments and its activities after receiving information about possible unlawful activities by the company, the statement said.

MAS also found serious control failings in the company’s compliance with the regulator’s anti-money laundering requirements, which are mandatory for a licensed capital markets services licence holder under the Financial Services and Markets Act .

Separately, the police received financial intelligence from the Suspicious Transaction Reporting Office regarding the alleged involvement of Capital Asia Investments and its related entities in a transnational money laundering network.

The police then commenced investigations, which are ongoing, and engaged foreign counterparts for information and assistance, as the proceeds of crime were allegedly derived from overseas organised crime activities, including scams.

The company was in the spotlight in September 2025 for flipping shares of Thai blue-chip counters and other listed firms through a series of complex deals, The Business Times reported.

Those convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000 , or both.

Those found guilty of offences under the Financial Services and Markets Act can be fined up to $1 million , with further fines for continuing offences, if applicable.