Two-day conference in October to discuss Asia’s future amid growing uncertainty

SINGAPORE – SPH Media, which publishes The Straits Times, is organising a conference to explore the role Asia can play in the world, and the opportunities ahead in a fast-changing geopolitical and economic landscape.

The Asia Future Summit 2023, an inaugural collaboration between The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao and The Business Times, is an invitation-only event to be held on Oct 4 and 5 at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

The conference will feature more than 20 distinguished local and international speakers, and around 300 delegates including thought leaders and senior representatives from the public, private and people sectors.

Editors from all three titles will moderate the sessions, which will focus on three key themes:

Finding Balance amid Geopolitical Tensions

Staying Nimble amid Economic Uncertainties, and

Forging New Ways amid Societal Shifts

This year’s event, taking place amid the birth centenary of Singapore’s founding prime minister, has as its theme, Revisiting Lee Kuan Yew’s View of the World: Looking Ahead to Singapore and Asia’s Future Amid Turbulent Times.

The summit will open with a dialogue with Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, on Singapore’s place in the world.

On the first day of the summit, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat will participate in a commemorative panel discussion titled Reflecting on Lee Kuan Yew’s Contributions to the Development of Asia and Global Relations. Mr Heng will be joined by former Australian prime minister John Howard and Taiwan’s Ma Ying-jeou, founder and chairman of the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation.

Over the two days, there will also be panel discussions on United States-China cooperation in an age of strategic competition, and on how businesses can stay nimble amid economic uncertainty and seize the next bound of growth in Asia.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will speak at the closing dialogue, on looking ahead to Asia’s future.

Ms Teo Lay Lim, chief executive of SPH Media, said: “SPH Media and its flagship titles have been active in building thought leadership platforms that showcase diverse views and facilitate balanced and constructive discourse.”

The summit will “feature wide-ranging conversations on the global challenges of our time”, with experienced editors helming the sessions “to shape the various conversations and to draw out meaningful perspectives”, she added.

Mr Wong Wei Kong, editor-in-chief of SPH Media’s English, Malay and Tamil Media Group, said: “As we find our way forward for Singapore and Asia amidst simmering geopolitical tensions, an uncertain economic environment and shifting societal conditions, it is important that we remain open to different ways of seeing the world and to foster deep and meaningful exchanges between people.”

Mr Wong added: “The Asia Future Summit 2023 seeks to provide a new regional platform where leaders from the public, private and people sectors can come together to discuss key issues of the day.”