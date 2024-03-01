Two coffee shop associations back ‘Siu Dai by default’ movement

SINGAPORE – Two key coffee shop associations have backed the “Siu Dai by default” movement, which encourages food and beverage (F&B) operators here to make in-house beverages with less sugar the norm.

In local parlance, the term “siu dai” refers to beverages with less sugar, and is associated with coffee, tea and malted drinks.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung rallied the support of the Foochow Coffee Restaurant and Bar Merchants Association and Kheng Keow Coffee Merchants Restaurant and Bar-Owners Association at a dialogue on Feb 21.

Both associations signed a joint statement of support that day, outlining their commitment to working with their members to reduce sugar content in beverages.

This includes offering beverages with less sugar, condensed milk and evaporated milk as a default, as well as partnering with HPB to promote these drinks and drive consumer acceptance.

Together, the two associations represent more than 500 members and make up more than 50 per cent of coffee shops in Singapore.

“Having both associations and their members on board the ‘Siu Dai by default’ movement increases the availability and accessibility of ‘siu dai’ drinks,” HPB said.