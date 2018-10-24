Two chain collisions on TPE just metres apart

Two chain collisions involving a total of eight cars occurred metres apart on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) yesterday, resulting in a build-up of traffic during the morning peak hour.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving three cars on the TPE, in the direction of the Seletar Expressway, at about 8.30am.

One of the drivers, a 50-year-old woman, and her 35-year-old passenger were injured. Both women were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the accident occurred after the front car allegedly hit the brakes suddenly.

Police investigations into the three-car pile-up are ongoing.

About 20m away, five cars were involved in another chain collision, which saw a silver car being lifted in the air from behind before landing on top of a black car. No one was injured in that collision.

Photos and videos of the dramatic aftermath have been circulating online since yesterday morning, with some posts suggesting that seven cars were involved in that accident.

A 30-year-old occupational therapist, who wanted to be known only as Mr Jow, told ST he was driving along the TPE at about 8.30am when he noticed, from a distance, a car jutting up in the air.

He said he was caught in a jam for about 15 minutes, while driving from Tampines to Yishun. Traffic had started to build up near the Punggol Road exit, he added.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) told motorists in a tweet at around 8.30am to avoid the first lane on the expressway.

LTA later said the accident resulted in congestion up till the Tampines Road exit, adding that motorists should avoid the second lane on the expressway.

Bus operator SBS Transit said at about 10.30am that seven bus services were delayed on the TPE. Normal service resumed about an hour later.

Ng Huiwen