14 injured in bus collision at Bukit Batok interchange

SINGAPORE - Two buses were involved in an accident at Bukit Batok Bus Interchange on Sunday afternoon (July 11), leaving one on its side.

The buses, both of which were plying the feeder service route 945, are operated by Tower Transit.

A spokesman for the operator told The Straits Times that 16 people were involved in the accident - two drivers and 14 passengers.

All 14 passengers were on the bus that flipped. The other bus was not carrying any passengers when the accident occurred at about 5pm.

The spokesman could not confirm the extent of injuries suffered by those involved, although Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai posted on Facebook that five people had "more serious injuries".

"None suffered life threatening injuries," he said.

Those that needed treatment were taken to hospital.

The accident is believed to have occurred when one bus - the one without passengers - was making a U-turn within the interchange. It collided with the second bus, which was making its way into the interchange.

As a result of the collision, the second bus smashed through a low fence and landed on its side, on a ramp that serves as an entry and exit point for other buses.





After the accident, all bus services at the interchange, which is usually served by two wings, were shifted to one wing, as the bus that flipped blocked the entrance to the other.

When ST got to the scene at about 6.30pm, bus services were running normally, with marshals deployed by Tower Transit calling out the numbers of bus services, and directing passengers to the correct area to hop onto the buses.



Some curious onlookers remained at the scene of the accident, where one bus was seen with its windscreen smashed, and the other still on its side.

Police officers were on scene for crowd control, blocking access to those trying to get a better view of the wreckage.

Prior to the arrival of the police, photos circulating on social media showed a crowd on a bridge overlooking the ramp where the bus was lying on its side.