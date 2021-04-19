Two bodies found in Singapore River near Clarke Quay

The bodies of two men, aged 26 and 28, were retrieved from the Singapore River yesterday. Police said they were alerted at 1.57am to a case of suspected drowning near 6 Eu Tong Sen Street - the address of Clarke Quay Central.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for water rescue at about 2am. Its officers saw no signs of the missing persons upon arrival.

Divers from the SCDF's Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) were deployed to perform an underwater search.

Dart also deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle to aid the search effort. This allows search operations to be conducted using sonar-imaging equipment that maps out underwater terrain.

The bodies were found and retrieved by the divers, one at about 4am and the other at about 5.45am. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play," said a police spokesman.

Yesterday, Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News reported that the older of the two fell into the river after drinking. On seeing this, the 26-year-old is said to have jumped in, making a doomed attempt to rescue him.

Investigations are ongoing.