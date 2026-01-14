Two baby capybaras born in Mandai, the first in 10 years

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The two pups, which have not been named, take the total capybara population in Mandai to 13.

SINGAPORE – Two capybara babies – the first in 10 years – were born at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve on Jan 4, walking and running around the enclosure just hours later.

In a Facebook post on Jan 13, Mandai said the two capybaras pups were born precocial, which means they were born with a thick coat of fur – unlike many animals that are born with little or no fur.

The capybara pups and their mother can be seen near the end of the Amazon River Quest boat ride in River Wonders, with all the other capybaras at the wildlife attraction.

The capybara is native to South America, and is the world’s largest living rodent.

It is a semi-aquatic mammal that is related to guinea pigs, and more distantly, to chinchillas and the agouti, the National Geographic website said.

The Mandai Facebook post said: “Sharing a birthday month with our baby capys? Don’t worry, be ‘capy’ – enjoy free entry to River Wonders with every full-paying adult and celebrate your big day with the chillest crew!”.

More information can be found on the River Wonders website .

The capybara’s teeth do not stop growing, and gets worn down when the animal grazes on all sorts of aquatic plants and grasses, said National Geographic. The rodent also eats its own droppings.

In some parts of the world, capybaras are threatened by people who hunt them for their skin.