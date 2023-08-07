Two arrested for taking videos at a police station

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested after the police received a report last Friday that two videos taken at a police station in New Bridge Road had been uploaded onto social media.

The man was charged last Saturday for allegedly making a video recording of a protected area without permission on Aug 1.

The woman allegedly did the same on July 13 and Aug 1, and the police will press two charges against her on Tuesday for the offence.

Taking photographs or making any video recording of protected areas or protected places such as police stations without permission of the relevant authority is punishable with a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.